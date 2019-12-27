Putin expected to visit Palestine January 23, says ambassador

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Bethlehem on January 23, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told reporters at a news conference.

"Mr. Putin will visit Palestine, that will be in Bethlehem around January 23," he said, adding that the Russian president was expected to meet with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

"Many issues will be discussed, not only bilateral relations, but others as well," he said. "We always see eye to eye [on many issues], but we have always said that we will not recognize any unilateral steps by the US regarding the peace process. These are unilateral American steps, which we do not recognize and which we are opposed to."

The diplomat stressed that Palestine expected Russia to play a more effective role in the peace process.