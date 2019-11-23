United Russia party should retain political leadership at upcoming elections - Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The United Russia party should show the best result at the upcoming elections in Russia in 2020-2021 and retain its political leadership in the country, Party Chairman, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the party congress on Saturday.

The United Russia party congress is set to make decisions on the party’s priorities in the near future, Medvedev said.

"All this is necessary to show the best result at the elections and, naturally, retain the political leadership - precisely this task is on the agenda, and to continue the course towards improving the living standards of Russian citizens," Medvedev stressed.

A draft decision of the party’s 19th congress is focused on the upcoming 2020-2021 electoral cycle in Russia, Medvedev pointed out.

"In order to raise the efficiency of the party’s work, it is necessary to act in the direction that concerns an absolute majority of our citizens: these are understandable goals, including the tasks of national development and the work on national projects," Medvedev said.