Moscow sees Zelensky’s statements as Ukraine ‘officially’ reneging on Minsk deal

MOSCOW, April 29./TASS/. The recent statements by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the need to change the Normandy format indicate that Kiev is refusing to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"The fundamental difference is that these statements were for the first time made at the level of the nation’s president. It is difficult to interpret them otherwise than a confirmation that rejecting the Minsk agreements is no longer the personal opinion of certain senior officials in Ukraine," Zakharova stressed.

"In this case, we are talking about Ukraine’s official position. Of course, this is greatly disturbing. <...> If such an approach dominates the process of negotiations, which is already blocked by Kiev’s obstinate sabotage of the Minsk agreements the way they were formalized, then we can hardly expect any progress whatsoever in settling the conflict in Donbass," she added.