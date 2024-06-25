Putin, Erdogan agree to continue close coordination toward fighting terrorism — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences over Sunday’s terrorist attacks in Dagestan to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

According to the Kremlin, Erdogan "resolutely condemned the criminal terrorist attack in Dagestan as he expressed solidarity with the Russian people, sincere condolences to the families of those killed, and wishes for all injured people to recover soon." Putin thanked Erdogan for his condolences and support.

"The leaders agreed to continue close coordination of efforts to fight terrorism," the Russian presidential press service said in a statement.

On June 23, unknown persons in Derbent and Makhachkala attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues. According to the latest data, 21 people were killed and 26 injured. A criminal case has been initiated over a terrorist attack. According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, five militants have been neutralized.