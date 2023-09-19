Keeping the peace in Caspian Region paramount — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia thinks it is very important to maintain peace and security without external meddling in the Caspian Region in this difficult geopolitical atmosphere, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the 8th Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan.

"The Caspian, with its geographic location, enormous resource potential and the intertwining civilizations that reside there, has a great significance for the Russian Federation. Under the current complex geopolitical conditions, we are attaching key significance to jointly maintaining peace, stability and security in the Caspian Region without outside interference. We are interested in its stable development and the full-fledged implementation of its economic and transport and logistics potential to benefit all littoral countries," the senior diplomat said.

Rudenko stressed that Moscow supports the "comprehensive development" of cooperation within the Caspian "five" (Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan) and the gradual institutionalization of this process.

"The important task is ensuring the sensible use of resources, protecting and preserving the natural environment of this unique body of water, ensuring ecological and transport security in Caspian waters," he added. "The issue of the Caspian Sea shallowing observed over recent years is quite pressing. We proceed from the premise that this and other Caspian-related issues should be resolved exclusively by the five littoral states as it is provided for in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. The operating principles of Caspian countries enshrined in this document and confirmed by the presidents of our countries are a reliable legal basis for productive joint work," the senior Russian diplomat explained.