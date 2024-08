BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. Two people have been injured in a Ukrainian attack on a village in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out strikes on the village of Yasnye Zori in the Belgorodsky District. Two people were injured," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the two - a woman and a man - had been rushed to the hospital.

The governor added that a private house and four cars had been damaged in the attack.