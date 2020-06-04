Russia rejects claims it was behind cyberattack on Bundestag in 2015 — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4./TASS/. Russia flatly rejects accusations hurled at it for an alleged involvement in a hacker attack on Germany’s Bundestag in 2015, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We strongly reject Germany’s proofless allegations about the involvement of Russian government entities in a hacker attack on the German Bundestag in 2015," she said.

According to the diplomat, Russia is ready to look into the data obtained by Germany from the US regarding a cyberattack on the Bundestag in 2015, if it does exist.

"Since 2015, the German side has not only failed to furnish any proof of Russia’s guilt, but it has also failed to explain even once what the accusations hurled at our country are based on," Zakharova said. "Now, the German authorities are referring to certain ‘reliable evidence’ obtained by Berlin, according to German media, from — and here’s the thing — the US," she went on to say.

"If the German side indeed has documented proof of anybody’s guilt, which it received from Washington, the Russian side is ready to consider it. Special mechanisms exist for exchanging such data," she added.