Russia slams US threats to Egypt for purchasing Su-35 fighters as ‘aggressive behavior’

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The US threats to Egypt for the possible purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters are an example of aggressive behavior, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We have paid attention to the threats. These are direct threats by US officials to impose sanctions against Egypt because it is considering buying Russian Su-35 fighters. This is very aggressive behavior and a fresh example of such aggressive behavior," the Russian diplomat stressed.
The United States is promoting its geopolitical interests by imposing ready-made solutions on other countries rather than by using the principles of free competition, Zakharova said.
"Possibly, the answer is that this [American] armament won’t withstand competition," the diplomat added.
Russia’s partners across the world, including Egypt, prefer to make independent decisions. They are guided by the price-quality ratio, the Russian diplomat pointed out.
"To my mind, this tactic of threats by the US has fully played itself out. By attempting to crank up pressure on other countries, the United States is only undermining its trust and driving the world to ponder over abandoning trade settlements in US dollars," the Russian diplomat indicated.
Turkey, which is a NATO member, has made its choice in favor of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, "despite all American intimidations, arm-twisting and threats," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
"The US is doing its utmost to prevent Russia from developing ties with other states. When the concept and the attempt of isolating Russia collapsed, they switched to Plan B and started simply to impede by all available means, using all instruments and mechanisms," the Russian diplomat pointed out.