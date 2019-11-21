Russia slams US threats to Egypt for purchasing Su-35 fighters as ‘aggressive behavior’

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The US threats to Egypt for the possible purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters are an example of aggressive behavior, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have paid attention to the threats. These are direct threats by US officials to impose sanctions against Egypt because it is considering buying Russian Su-35 fighters. This is very aggressive behavior and a fresh example of such aggressive behavior," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The United States is promoting its geopolitical interests by imposing ready-made solutions on other countries rather than by using the principles of free competition, Zakharova said.

"Possibly, the answer is that this [American] armament won’t withstand competition," the diplomat added.