Equatorial Guinea discussing gas projects with Lukoil

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Representatives of Equatorial Guinea have had a meeting with Lukoil to discuss projects in the area of exploration, production and transportation of gas, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Antonio Oburu Ondo told reporters.

"Projects related to exploration and production of gas and transportation. The discussion is very heated, we intend to hold the next meeting in November," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

The plan is to carry out prefeasibility study by that time, the minister added.

In 2019, Lukoil and RosGeo holding, which performs all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities, signed memorandums of understanding with Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

Lukoil participated in the licensing round for blocks in Equatorial Guinea in 2019, though the round was unsuccessful for all companies.

