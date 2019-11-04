Moscow expects more countries to join Russia-created anti-terrorism database, PM says

BANGKOK, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects more countries to join the Russia-created International Anti-Terrorism Databank, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok on Monday.

"We hope that the initiatives that Russia put forward in the past few years, which have been approved at the [ASEAN] summit, will help boost joint efforts to combat new challenges and threats," he said. "In this regard, I would like to point to the increasing number of countries joining the Russia-created International Anti-Terrorism Databank," Medvedev noted, adding that "47 intelligence agencies from 36 countries have already joined it." The Russian prime minister emphasized that those intelligence agencies cooperated with international organizations fighting against terrorism.

"We believe that the number of participants will continue to grow," he said.