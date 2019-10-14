Kremlin rules out discussion on Crimea in any format, including at Normandy Four summit

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the issue of returning Crimea to Ukraine won’t be up for discussion in any format, including at the Normandy Four summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s idea put forward last week during his press marathon in Kiev on discussing the Crimean issue at the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) summit.

"As for putting up for [discussion] the issue on Crimea in any format - either Normandy or any other - this is out of question. This issue is off the table and the reasons for this are well known. Any discussion in any formats is impossible," Peskov stressed.

The presidential spokesman noted that the Kremlin had familiarized itself with Zelensky’s key statements, namely those on settling the crisis in Ukraine’s southeast and the Minsk agreements.