Winner of next presidential elections in US makes no difference for Russian - envoy

RHODES, October 12. /TASS/. Russia has never interfered and will not meddle in US presidential elections. It has no need to do so and it does not matter for Russia, who will be elected as the US President in 2020, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said at the Rhodes Forum.

"Russia has never had the need to do so," Chizhov said. It does not matter for us, who is in the White House now or who will be the next US President after elections in 2020, the Russian diplomat said.

In May 2017, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. On the outcomes of the probe, Mueller failed to prove that US President Donald Trump had colluded with the Russian government to win the election.

A report by US Attorney General William Burr published on March 24 has confirmed that there was no collusion between Moscow and the Donald Trump presidential campaign. However, the document claims that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the US 2016 presidential election through cyberattacks, as well as through the activities of Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow also refuted these allegations many times.

The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 3, 2020. The pre-election campaign will start in February 2020.