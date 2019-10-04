Moscow seeks all-for-all prisoner swap with Kiev

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. Russia seeks to carry out an all-for-all prisoner swap with Ukraine and an effort to arrange it is continuing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Russia would be glad to carry out an all-for-all prisoner swap, this should be an ultimate goal," Peskov said, noting that everything depends on whether Moscow and Kiev are ready. "A certain effort in this direction is continuing," he noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko announced on October 3 that a large-scale prisoner swap would be carried out next week, giving no other details.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine swapped prisoners on the ‘35 for 35’ formula.