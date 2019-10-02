Putin says use of liberal model caused migration fiasco in Europe

"I never said that the liberal model has no right to exist, however, it has become stale in the places where it is used, because imposing this model is met with resistance even in the countries where it has been used widely. Let’s take some European states, for example, why are they talking about a migration crisis? The migration crisis is a result of the use of the liberal model. This means too much of everything," the president said.

Putin added that it was necessary to redirect resources and organize things in a different way. "It would be better to invest money in developing economies, and stop constantly replicating poverty over there. Let’s promote WTO initiatives and stop subsidizing the agriculture of Western states, let’s open our own markets to the produce of developing countries, invest in the necessary resources, give people the opportunity to work in their home country. If you don’t want to do this, then there will be an overflow of migrants, and the liberal model cannot stop this influx," the Russian leader cautioned.