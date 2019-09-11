Russian PM signs decree on cancelling USSR, RSFSR regulations

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on cancelling regulatory enactments of the USSR and the RSFSR as part of the ‘regulatory guillotine' mechanism.

"I signed a decree earlier today on cancelling USSR and RSFSR regulations by the end of this year, more specifically - starting January 1, 2020," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

Medvedev did not rule out the pilot application of a number of approaches within the ‘regulatory guillotine' in certain Russian regions.

The reform of supervision activities, unofficially called a ‘regulatory guillotine’, envisions remission of all requirements to the business starting 2021 that will not have been revised and updated by that time. It is supposed that all new requirements will be publicly registered and reviewed as to the validity at least once in five years. The government is developing the bills ‘On obligatory requirements’ and ‘On state control (supervision)’ within the framework of the reform’s implementation.

Earlier reports said that the Russian government plans to launch a transition plan on ‘regulatory guillotine’. Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Government Staff Konstantin Chuychenko said earlier that it is necessary to form certain rules of the game for the transition period.