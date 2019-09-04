Russia waits for confirmation of US-Taliban agreements

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for official confirmation on the outcomes of the recent talks between the US and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), namely regarding potential agreements between the sides, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Wednesday’s briefing.

"So far, the end of the ninth round of talks between the US and the Taliban movement does not provide an unambiguous response on whether the sides have reached final agreements on the outcomes of their work. We are waiting for an official confirmation of this information. So far, the Russian side has not been acquainted with the contents of the US-Taliban draft agreement," she said.

Zakharova added that there have been many media reports of the draft agreement; however, Russia prefers "to receive the corresponding documents through official channels."

"According to the existing leaks, the principal agreements on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the ceasefire and the start of inter-Afghan talks have been reached," the diplomat stated. Zakharova noted that the Taliban movement insists on Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and some other states acting as guarantors of the agreement. However, the diplomat noted that all this had already been voiced publically.

"The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to act as guarantor of the aforementioned agreement, in case it receives a corresponding request from its parties," Zakharova said, adding that Russia is ready to apply maximum efforts to launch the Afghanistan peace process as soon as possible.

Reuters said on Monday that an agreement on a peace settlement in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the United States would be officially signed after its approval by Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani. According to information available at this point, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had met with the Afghan leader to present to him a draft peace agreement between the Taliban and the US administration. Ghani has two days to consider the draft agreement and make up his mind.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov stated that the US and the Taliban insist that Russia should be present in some capacity at the possible signing of an agreement the two sides are working on, adding that "not only Russia, but some other countries might be present at the signing."