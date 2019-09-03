US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The United States and Afghanistan’s movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) insist that Russia should be present in some capacity at the possible signing of an agreement the two sides are working on, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in reply to a TASS question.
"Firstly, we’ve got to realize when the agreement will be achieved and what it is about. It is not ruled out that at the request of both participants in the negotiations Russia will be present at the signing of the document in some capacity, if and when it has been agreed," Morgulov said, adding that "not only Russia, but some other countries might be present at the signing."