Kremlin praises ‘heroic pilots’ for safely landing plane after bird strike

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has hailed the pilots of the Ural Airlines aircraft, who safely conducted a belly landing in a cornfield outside Moscow on Thursday morning as heroes.

"Today is a really good day. Let’s congratulate each other that 234 passengers and seven crew members are alive, let us offer our wishes for a speedy recovery to those, who were injured and congratulate the heroic pilots who saved people’s lives and landed the plane," Peskov said.

Peskov also said that the plane accident needs to be promptly investigated.

"Clearly, the plane accident will be investigated and its cause will be identified," he said. "Since the plane’s fuselage is intact and the flight recorders have been found, it will definitely be done quickly," Peskov added.