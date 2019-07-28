Russian PM to chair meeting on national projects in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working visit to the city of Sevastopol, will chair a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the National Projects in Crimea, the cabinet press service said, adding that the focus would be on healthcare, education and culture.

The meeting will also involve Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Special Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov, Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev.

National Projects in Crimea

Crimea and Sevastopol are taking part in all National Projects except for the ‘Science’ National Project. As many as 83 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) have been allocated for the National Projects that concern Crimea. A total of 49 regional projects based on federal programs have been launched.