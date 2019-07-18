Russia, Ukraine disagree on interpretation of 'all for all' prisoner swap — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 18. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have disagreements in interpreting the "all for all" prisoner swap mechanism, but in general Moscow supports it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. He thus commented on remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin supported the "all for all" exchange mechanism in a phone call last week.

"The perfect ‘all for all’ formula was indeed mentioned during the telephone conversation. It was said that it would be desirable to eventually come to that formula. At the same time, it was specified that Russia and Ukraine interpreted the word ‘all’ in a different way. That’s why experts will have to harmonize these interpretations, and then the implementation [of that mechanism] will be more feasible," Peskov concluded.