US attempts to leave Palestinian refugees in other states contradict UNSC — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The US attempts to leave the Palestinian refugees in their host countries through the economic part of the so-called "deal of the century" contradict the UN Security Council resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following the meeting with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

"Apart from the economic component, we have not reviewed the way the United States will present their plan in political terms as regards the compliance with the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and compliance with the Arab Peace Initiative. Without seeing the comprehensive US vision of the settlement, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions," the Minister pointed out.

"But on a preliminary basis, I can say that the economic part proposes investing about $50 billion, half of the amount in Palestine, and the remaining $25 billion in the infrastructure of the countries where Palestinian refugees have lived for many years now. If this is targeted at the refugees staying there for good and the countries will receive these financial injections to this end, then this alone contradicts the decisions of the UN Security Council, which among other things stipulate [establishing] such a Palestinian state, which will be competent and will welcome refugees from the countries where they are hosted now, primarily, Lebanon, Egypt and a number of others," Lavrov underlined. "Therefore, we would like our American colleagues to finally explain their plan completely, instead of revealing their ideas piece by piece."

The OIC Secretary-General, in turn, drew attention to the fact that any solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be discussed, but "they need to be considered as a whole and treated wisely." He also said that it is necessary "to abide by the international law and the UN Security Council resolutions."

On June 22, the White House published a 40-page document containing the economic part of the plan to reach settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is also called "the deal of the century." It particularly stipulates $50 billion investments in Palestine and neighboring countries. It is supposed that half of this amount will be provided to Palestine over the 10-year period, while the rest will be invested in the Egyptian, Jordanian and Lebanese economies.

On June 25-26, Manama, capital of Bahrain, hosted an international meeting to unveil the economic part of the deal of the century that is being elaborated. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sent their delegations to the meeting, while a number of Arab countries skipped the event, as well as the Israeli officials.