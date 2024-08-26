Fire in Crimea burns nearly 200 acres of land

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. More than 150 houses have been saved as wildfires continue to rage near Feodosia in Russia’s Crimea, the Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

"The fire destroyed an area of more than 750,000 square meters. Two cottage complexes with more than 150 residential houses have been saved from burning down," Deputy Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate for Crimea Andrey Pavlyuchenko said in a video released by the agency's press service.

According to the Emergencies Ministry spokesman, the fire has been completely encircled, but strong winds are causing new fire outbreaks in some areas.

Aircraft of the Emergencies Ministry and the Russian National Guard dropped 145 tons of water while extinguishing the fire. A ground crew is working with knapsack tanks in hard-to-reach areas. A total of 380 people and 105 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.