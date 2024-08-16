At least two killed in Ukrainian attack on shopping mall in Donetsk — emergency official

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. At least two people were killed as a large shopping mall was attacked in western Donetsk on Friday, an emergency official in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"Preliminary reports say at least two people were killed," the official said, adding that there were lots of people at the shopping mall at the time of the attack and that the death toll could be higher.

As many as seven civilians, including a teenager, have been injured, DPR head Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, a hospital building was damaged in the Ukrainian attack.