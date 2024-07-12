Rescuers locate exact crash site of Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A precise place where a Sukhoi Superjet aircraft was reported to crash earlier in the day was located close to the Bolshoye Karasyovo settlement near the city of Kolomna in the Moscow Region, a local administration head said on Friday.

"The exact location of the plane crash has been established and it is in a forested area near the village of Bolshoye Karasyovo. There is currently no threat to local residents of nearby settlements," Alexander Grachishchev, the head of the local administration, said on his Telegram channel.

The plane crashed earlier in the day, killing three people of the pilot crew on board, as it was making a test flight following recently reported repairs.

A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry told TASS later in the day that the crash of the Superjet-100 aircraft in the Moscow Region caused no casualties on the ground thanks to the efforts of its crew who managed to pilot away the plane away from residential areas.