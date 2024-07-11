Landscape fire area in Crimea growing to 15 hectares

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Forest floor fire area in Voron village of Sudak municipal district in Crimea increased to 15 hectares, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies reports.

"The fire area in Crimea increased to 15 hectares. A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies made ten water discharges. An airmobile team of the Main Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies for the Republic of Crimea was further directed to the fire site," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The wind and hot weather complicate firefighting. "In total, 197 professionals and 44 vehicles are working on the site," the ministry added.

The fire area stood at five hectares initially and then expanded to ten hectares.