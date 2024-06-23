At least 30 fixed-wing drones destroyed above borderline Bryansk region overnight

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed 30 fixed-wing drones above the borderline Bryansk region in the early hours of Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

"Over the past night, the enemy staged a massive terrorist attack on our region," he said in a statement. "30 fixed-wing drones have been intercepted and destroyed."

"Thanks to the courage of our valiant defenders, there was no damage or casualties. All attacks have been repelled. All targets have been destroyed," he added.