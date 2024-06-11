FACTBOX: Malawi’s vice president dies in plane crash

HARARE, June 11. /TASS/. Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima has died in a plane crash, the country's President Lazarus Chakwera said.

TASS has gathered the key facts surrounding the incident.

Circumstances of the incident

- On June 10, a plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima disappeared from radar screens after taking off from the country's capital, Lilongwe.

- Communication was lost at 10:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT).

- Nine other people were on board apart from the vice president, including the country's former first lady, Shanil Muluzi.

- The plane was supposed to land in the town of Mzuzu in the north of the country but was not able to do so due to bad weather and turned back.

- In Mzuzu, the vice president was supposed to represent the government at the funeral of former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara.

Search and rescue

- Search and rescue crews have recovered the wreckage of the missing airplane.

- Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera reported the death of the vice president and all those on board.

- The country's government notified neighboring states of the incident and appealed for help from the US, UK, and Israel.

- A detachment from one of the US military bases in Africa was sent to Malawi.

- At least 200 soldiers and drones were involved in the search.

- The situation was complicated by the fact that the crash site is in a difficult-to-reach area and the morning was foggy.

Malawi People's Development Party reaction

- The Malawi People's Development Party has issued a statement expressing its astonishment over the late announcement of the incident.

- According to party spokesman Kondwani Nankhumwa, the authorities made an official statement six hours after it became known that the plane had disappeared from radar screens.