Air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Kaluga Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kiev government sent one more fixed-wing drone to attack facilities in Russia on Wednesday, but it was intercepted by air defenses above the Kaluga Region southwest of Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At around 2:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 30, the Kiev regime made a yet another attempt to carry out a terror attack on the territory of Russia using a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). On-duty air defense units shot down the drone above the territory of the Kaluga Region," the ministry said.