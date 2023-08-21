Three civilians wounded by cluster munitions in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack with cluster munitions staged by Ukrainian troops on Monday, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"More than 50 shelling attacks were reports in the republic - the region’s capital city and Gorlovka came under shelling again. Residential houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka. The enemy continues to terrorize civilian population by using cluster munitions. They have time delayed action because they don’t detonate immediately. Today alone, three civilians were wounded in the detonation of cluster munitions in Donetsk. These people are receiving necessary medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called on people to be vigilant. "Cluster munitions are found in parks and in green areas. So, vigilance and caution are needed," he added.