Reports of drone attack on Sergiyev Posad plant unconfirmed — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Information about a drone attack on the plant in Sergiyev Posad, where an explosion occurred earlier, has not been corroborated, Olga Vradiy, spokeswoman for the Moscow Region branch of the Russian Investigative Committee, told TASS.

"The version of a drone attack on the plant has not been confirmed," she said.

On Wednesday morning, an explosion at a fireworks warehouse owned by the Piro-ross company rocked the city of Sergiyev Posad, some 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow. The warehouse is next door to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, but not part of it. As a result, the glazing was shattered in several apartment buildings in some neighborhoods. The plant was completely evacuated. Emergency services said that the explosion was caused by human error.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said that after the incident, 45 people sought treatment at the local hospital and 17 were hospitalized. Criminal charges in connection with safety violations at high-risk production facilities have been filed.