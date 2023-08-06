Blaze in Donetsk university localized — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A fire in the building of Donetsk University of Economics and Trade which broke out after Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk has been localized, the Telegram channel of the regional Emergencies Ministry’s directorate said.

"Emergencies Ministry units have localized a major blaze in Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky District," its statement said.

According to preliminary information, the roof and ceiling have caught fire across the entire building with about 3,000 square meters affected. The agency noted that the fire broke out after an explosive object hit the building during the Ukrainian shelling.

Currently, 19 units of equipment and 91 firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.