Teenage girl killed in Ukraine’s drone attack in northwestern Crimea — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, July 20. /TASS/. A teenage girl has been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in northwestern Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea’s head, said on Thursday.

"As a result of an enemy drone attack, four administrative buildings were damaged in a settlement in northwestern Crimea. Emergencies services are working on the site. Regrettably, there were casualties - a teenage girl was killed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Aksyonov told TASS earlier that Ukrainian drones are a major threat to the region. Several attempted drone attacks on civilian infrastructure have been reported in Crime in recent months. Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack. Railway and contra-flow car traffic along one lane was resumed.