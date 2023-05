MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Unknown people blew up the car of writer Zakhar Prilepin in Nizhny Novgorod, he survived, but was injured, a source with the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"The car of the writer Zakhar Prilepin was blown up in Nizhny Novgorod. He survived, but was wounded and is conscious," the source said.

According to preliminary data, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.