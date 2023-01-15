Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal — media

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. A passenger plane of Nepalese Yeti Airlines crashed on Sunday near the country’s Pokhara city, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

There were 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board the plane. The crash occurred on takeoff.

According to the spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, Sudarshan Bartola, "It is not yet known if anyone survived the crash".

According to Reuters, no less than 16 people died in the crash.

An ATR 72 short-haul regional airliner, produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR, crashed to the ground. It was designed to carry up to 74 passengers.

Rescuers are working at the scene.