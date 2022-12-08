Some 200 to 300 officers on armored vehicles invade northern Kosovo, Metohija — newspaper

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Several hundred special forces officers of the unrecognized Kosovo invaded the Serb-populated north of Kosovo and Metohija, the Vechernje Novosti newspaper reported.

The newspaper said that some 200 to 300 special forces officers entered the territory of northern Kosovo and Metohija, and sealed off Mitrovica. According to it, the Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has thus "passed to the final stage of the occupation of the north of Kosovo and Metohija".

The Brussels agreements enshrined that the Kosovo police had no right to enter the Serb-populated north without the permission of the leaders of the four Serbian municipalities.