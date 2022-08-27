Ryazan Region’s wildfires engulf over 19,000 hectares

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The area engulfed by the Ryazan Region’s blazes has widened to 19,000 hectares, the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"The area in flames in the Ryazan Region has increased by almost 1,800 hectares in the past 24 hours. Right now, it amounts to more than 19,000 hectares. There are six active wildfire hotspots. The populated localities are facing no threat," a source in the emergency services said.

The concentrations of carbon monoxide caused by the fires exceed the maximum exposure limit in three localities.

Work to extinguish forest fires in the region is going to plan, and there is no reason to panic over the situation, Oleg Grebenyuk, first deputy head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Office for Fire Protection, assured on Saturday.

The first wildfire in the Ryazan Region erupted on August 7, the second one broke out a day later with the area engulfed by the flames expanding. On August 17, a burning odor and smog caused by the blazes in the region emerged in Moscow and some regions of the Central Federal District. A state of emergency has been declared in the Ryazan Region.