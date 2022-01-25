Bishkek airport switches to off-grid power supply — media

NUR-SULTAN, January 25. /TASS/. Bishkek’s airport has switched to a standalone, off-grid power supply due to a massive blackout in the city, the Kazakhstan-based zakon.kz news portal reported on Tuesday.

According to the Internet news site, the airport continues to function.

According to the Kyrgyz 24.kg news agency which cites the press service of Manas International Airport, the airport continues to accept flights as usual. "There are no problems with accepting flights. The airport is functioning normally but not operating in full capacity yet. Registration for a Bishkek-Islamabad charter flight has been suspended," the statement said.

On Tuesday, a large part of the Kyrgyz capital lost power, electricity outages have also been reported in the country’s second largest city of Osh and some other municipalities. According to a TASS correspondent, heating is out of service in Bishkek, and water supplies have been cut to some parts of the city.