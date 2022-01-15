Two persons in critical condition after light airplane crash-lands in Siberia

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Two persons who suffered in an incident with a light airplane that crash-landed near an aerodrome in the Altai Region in southwestern Siberia are in critical condition, the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"The persons injured are on a ventilator in an intensive care unit in critical condition. One is conscious while the other is under medically-induced sedation [in a medically-induced coma]," the ministry said.

A light airplane performing an excursion flight crash-landed near the aerodrome of the village of Starobelokurikha in the Altai Region on the morning of January 14. Two persons, the pilot and the passenger, were hospitalized with severe injuries.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s local transport branch has opened a criminal case under Part 1, Article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Violation of the Safety Rules of Air Transport Operation").