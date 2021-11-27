Rescuer surviving at Siberian mine in serious but stable condition — acting minister

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, who survived in the Listvyazhnaya mine accident, is in a stably serious condition, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live.

"By the way, he is in hospital in a stably serious condition, but medics say that everything is ok," he said.

A fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass’ Belovo region was reported on Thursday morning. According to latest reports, 64 people were injured and 51 more died, including five mine rescuers. Two criminal cases have been opened into violations of industrial safety and negligence, which resulted in the death of miners. Five suspects - the mine director, his deputy, the disaster area supervisor, along with two safety inspectors - have been arrested and face charges.