Light military transport aircraft crashes in Moscow region — United Aircraft Corporation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. An Ilyushin Il-112V light military transport aircraft has crashed near the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow during a training flight, the United Aircraft Corporation (part of the Rostec state corporation) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"An accident occurred during the landing of an Il-112V light military transport aircraft in a woodland area near the Kubinka airfield," the statement reads.

According to the United Aircraft Corporation, a special commission will be created to look into the possible causes of the crash.

"There were three crewmembers aboard the plane. According to preliminary reports, the aircraft caught fire on impact," an emergency source told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the three crewmembers were killed," a medical source told TASS.

The Il-112V is a Russian advanced turboprop light military transport aircraft designed to fly at altitudes of up to 7,600 meters and carry a minivan, up to 50 personnel or up to 26 armed paratroopers.