Man who opened fire at law enforcers found dead in his house near Moscow

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The body of the man, who earlier opened fire at law enforcement officers in a gated community of Novye Veshki near Moscow, was found dead in his burned-out house, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The shooter’s body was discovered in his burned-out cottage," the source said.

By now, the fire that had spread to the total area of 60 square meters, has been fully extinguished.

At 11:00 on Tuesday, the police came to the man’s residence with a warrant for a search to be carried out in an illegal firearms circulation case. The man, identified as Vladimir Bardanov, born in 1960, hurled grenades at them in response. According to preliminary reports, the suspect had a large amount of weapons and firearms at his disposal, while there was a clandestine workshop to manufacture weapons organized in the cottage itself.

A Russian National Guard officer was injured when the house was stormed. A criminal case over an attempt on the life of law enforcement personnel has been opened.