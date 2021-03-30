Police apprehend key suspect in politicians wiretapping case

YEKATERINBURG, March 30. /TASS/. The Sverdlovsk Region law enforcement officers apprehended several members of a criminal group over a case of illegal wiretapping of state officials and lawmakers, a source in the regional law enforcement told TASS Tuesday, adding that one key suspect was apprehended near the border with Kazakhstan.

"On March 30, police officers carried out a series of searches at residences of members of a criminal group as part of a case ‘on illegal wiretapping.’ The searches took place at 13 locations simultaneously. The wide-scale operation was triggered by an attempt of a key suspect to hide abroad. He was apprehended on March 27 during an attempt to cross the border with Kazakhstan," the source said.

According to the source, the wiretapping of city administration officials and city Duma deputies, as well as regional authorities and representatives of major companies took place in the fall of 2019.

In October 2020, a Yekaterinburg court arrested a suspect over the wiretapping case.