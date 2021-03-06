Oil spill detected along Western Siberia’s Ob River

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Oil has spilled into the Ob River in the Khanty-Mansi Region (Yugra) located in Western Siberia, and the source of water pollution is being established, the head of the regional branch of the Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service, told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes, there is such a fact. Search teams are working. There are two pipes of different companies and it is being established which of them [caused the spill]," Sergei Pikunov said when asked about an oil spill into the Ob River floodplain.