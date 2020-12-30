Russia denounces criminal attack on Yemen’s Aden airport

"Moscow vehemently condemns this criminal action. We call for a thorough and impartial investigation. We offer condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement says.

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow firmly condemns the attack on Yemen’s Aden international airport and calls for a thorough investigation into this crime, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia believes that "this brazen attack" confirms that Yemen’s protracted military and political crisis should be resolved at the soonest possible time, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

"We are convinced that without working out relevant compromise agreements by all parties to the Yemen conflict, it is impossible to reach solutions to that country’s multiple problems, including a proper level of public security and a resolute fight against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS (the Islamic State, both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia - TASS) along with other terrorist groups," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Three mortars exploded at the airport of the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday as soon as the plane carrying ministers of Yemen’s newly formed government landed. At least 27 people were killed and dozens more wounded. Among the causalities are civilians, journalists, and local officials and military top brass who were welcoming the cabinet members, along with a staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross. None of the ministers was hurt.