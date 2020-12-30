Yemen’s Aden airport shelled as government’s plane lands

CAIRO, December 30. /TASS/. Three mortar shells exploded Wednesday in Yemen’s Aden International Airport simultaneously with the arrival of the new government, Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

There has been a large number of killed and injured, the report says, adding that no specific information on victims is available at this point. Meanwhile, according to preliminary reports, no member of the government was injured. They were still in the just landed airplane some distance away from the shelling area. Later, the ministers were transported to the presidential palace under reinforced guard.

According to Al Arabiya’s sources, the shells landed in the arrivals hall, black smoke is coming out of the damaged building. According to Sky News - Arabiya, one shell landed on the runway.

The new Yemeni government was formed in mid-December under Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed in accordance with the Riyadh agreement, signed in November 2019 between the Southern Transitional Council and the internationally recognized authorities. On December 26, the new government gave its oath to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in his temporary headquarters in Riyadh.