Putin offers condolences to families of sailors who died in Barents Sea wreck

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis to extend condolences to families of those who died in the Onega fishing boat tragedy in the Barents Sea.

"It is with heavy heart that I learnt about the tragedy in the Barents Sea that claimed lives of the Onega fishing boat crew. I ask you to relay deep condolences to the families of those who died and words of support to those who survived," reads the telegram published on the Kremlin’s website Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Onega fishing boat capsized in the Barents Sea and sank. Nineteen people were left in the freezing waters, two of whom have been saved. Searches are underway to look for the others. At the same time, an emergency service source told TASS that the missing sailors are presumed to be dead.