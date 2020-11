THE HAGUE, November 3. /TASS/. Two people were apprehended at the train station in the Dutch city of Utrecht, Dutch police said in Twitter Tuesday.

"Two suspects have been apprehended, their involvement in the incident is being determined," the police said. "Train service will be restored as soon as possible."

Previously, the police reported that train service has been suspended and all people have been evacuated from the train station over a suspicions situation.