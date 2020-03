SIMFEROPOL, March 11. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained five suspects tied to the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Crimean city of Bakhchisaray, Defense Attorney Nikolai Polozov informed TASS.

"Five individuals accused of involvement in the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir have been detained. Lawyers are working at the scene," he said.

Polozov earlier told TASS that law enforcers had conducted searches in six apartments in Bakhchisaray.