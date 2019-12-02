Transbaikal Region governor declares mourning for those killed in bus crash

CHITA, December 2. /TASS/. Governor of Russia’s Transbaikal Region Alexander Osipov has declared Monday, December 2, a day of mourning for those killed in Sunday’s bus crash, the governor’s press service informed TASS.

"The governor of the Transbaikal Region offered his condolences to the families of those who were killed in a major accident in the Sretensk district. December 2 has been declared a day of mourning in the region," the press service said.

The municipal administration of the Sretensk district earlier declared a day of mourning on Monday.

"The regional government will provide assistance and support to all those whose relatives are now in hospitals and all those who lost their relatives and friends. We are taking all measures to save those who were injured. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed," the press service quotes Osipov as saying.

On Sunday, a commuter bus en route from Sretensk to Chita in the Transbaikal Region skidded off a bridge to fall down into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 kilometers of the city of Sretensk and some 320 kilometers east of Chita. There were 44 people in the bus, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said. According to local officials, there were 41 people in the bus. Nineteen people were killed, while 22 others were injured. A probe conducted by the Russian Investigative Committee is underway.