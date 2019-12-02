Emir of Qatar offers condolences to Putin after deadly bus crash in Transbaikal Region

TASS, December 2. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of a bus crash in the Transbaikal Region, which had claimed 19 lives, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

A similar cable was sent to Putin by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, the news agency said.

For his part, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, likewise expressing the hope for a speedy recovery of all those who had been injured in the accident.

On Sunday, a commuter bus en route from Sretensk to Chita in the Transbaikal Region skidded off a bridge to fall down into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 kilometers of the city of Sretensk and some 320 kilometers east of Chita. There were 44 people in the bus. According to the latest update from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 19 people died and 22 more were injured. An investigation is underway. According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst.